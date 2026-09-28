Are 3D printers worth buying in 2026?

The 3D printer craze initially surged more than a decade ago. Since that time, the industry has steadily grown in the background, but it hasn't stopped innovating and releasing groundbreaking new products at lower prices. As a matter of fact, 3D printers are quite affordable right now. Entry-level devices hover in the $200 to $400 range, and mid-tier models cost around $750 to $1,500. This has led many people to reconsider the idea of having a dedicated machine at home for printing tools and knick-knacks.

Is this a good idea for you? Well, it depends on your budget, expectations and desired use case scenarios. There are some legitimate reasons to purchase a 3D printer in 2026, but also some potential frustrations. Let's go over some of the things modern printers are good at, along with some of the current pain points.

Solving recurring problems

Many people use 3D printers to solve recurring problems. This could be as simple as generating doorstops for a large number of entryways or as complex as replacing machine parts. These machines excel at creating plastic parts in just about any shape, so people use them to make stuff like knobs, clips, hinges and latches. They can also be used to make shims, spacers and adapters for fixtures around the home, which should help things fit snugly. Some folks have even used 3D printers to whip up hand braces and other medical accessories.

Making useful and fun little doodads

When people think about 3D printers, the word "doodad" probably comes to mind. That's because they can be used to make little thingamajigs at will. Want a customized soap dish that looks like a fish? You got it. Want a knife rack that's been tailored to fit an exact space in your home? Done. The sky is truly the limit here.

Bringing tabletop gaming to the next level

Looking to spruce up your next tabletop gaming session? A 3D printer can help with that. They are great for making custom figures, terrain, boards and even storage trays and organizers. As a general rule of thumb, resin printers are the best choice for small and highly detailed character figures. Filament printers excel at larger builds, but with less detail. That makes them the perfect option for large structures to represent terrain. They can even be used to make entire dungeons for your beleaguered players to run through.

Saving money in certain scenarios

Saving a buck or two on a doorstop isn't a huge deal, but saving $100 on a replacement part for a camera certainly is. There are many niche items that 3D printers can make that not only solve a pain point, but save money in the process. The internet is filled with sites where people share designs for useful items, like Sketchfab, CGTrader and Free3D, among others. Makers tend to be an innovative bunch, so you never know what you'll find on those sites. However, some designs do cost money.

Prototyping

Have an idea for a product that might set the world on fire? 3D printers have become the de facto way to quickly build prototype designs. This can be a boon for small businesses, as the printer eliminates shipping and outsourcing costs. It's also a much faster method than going with a dedicated prototyping company, as you can make changes on the fly as needed.

Consistently improving tech

The underlying tech behind 3D printers is constantly iterating and improving, thanks to a robust community of manufacturers and users. For instance, researchers just figured out how to make zippers. Modern units tend to be much easier to calibrate and use than models from the 2010s. Some include automatic bed leveling tech, and others can build with multiple types of filaments, which allows for unique designs.

They are also much faster than older models. In recent years, budget-friendly and mid-tier printers have gotten extremely speedy. Finally, many newer releases include cameras that monitor the print and will shut it down early if something looks off. This helps save both time and resources.

Ballooning costs

Now onto some of the bad news. 3D printers are generally more budget-friendly than ever before, but the overall cost can still get out of hand if you aren't careful. This is especially likely during the early stages of learning the machine. Filament and resin cost around $15 to $30 a pound, and each failed print will make a major dent in that spool. There's also the matter of accessories, like spare nozzles and various tools. Printing software also tends to cost money, as do some designs.

Frustrating learning curve

These machines have a steep learning curve, which can exacerbate the aforementioned wasted filament problem. Most modern printers now handle calibration automatically, which was a real sticking point for newbies in the 2010s. However, auto-calibration doesn't account for dirty nozzles, loose belts, wet filament or incorrectly installed build plates.

Also, these machines still require a working knowledge of slicer software, print orientation, bed adhesion, temperatures and more. Some beginner printers offer a near plug-and-play experience, but often at the expense of certain high-end features.

There's a chance it'll end up collecting dust in a closet

Modern 3D printers are useful, but in highly specific scenarios. Most people just don't have a need for a steady flow of plastic doodads. If you are on the fence and want to get a taste of what the industry has to offer, head into a local 3D print shop and have them make something for you. There are also plenty of internet shops with quick turnaround times. This will give you an idea of what is and isn't possible. Still excited? Start with the most feature-rich, budget-friendly printer you can find.