Turtle Beach Rematch review: The cutest Switch 2 controller of the bunch

The first time I turned on the Rosalina edition of the Switch 2 Rematch controller, and a rainbow of RGB lighting rippled across the stars on its face, I expelled a sound of delight that would've been embarrassing had anyone other than my two small dogs been in the room. The noise was involuntary, high-pitched and entirely warranted, because this gamepad is a slice of handheld joy — and that's a feeling we could all use a little more of nowadays.

On top of the adorable factor, the Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless Controller for Switch 2 is a comfortable, reactive and low-latency wireless gamepad with a few key cutting-edge features. Obviously, it comes in a handful of Nintendo-inspired, RGB-lit designs. Light and slim with offset thumbsticks just like the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, Turtle Beach's Switch 2 Rematch is the gamepad for Mario Kart fanatics, Animal Crossing residents and anyone who wants to hold a bit of whimsy in their hands. There's also an all-black model, if smiling isn't really your thing.

The Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless Controller for Switch 2 features built-in motion control capabilities, never-drift TMR thumbsticks, a dedicated button for GameChat, a rechargeable 40-hour battery (12 hours with RGB effects turned on) and a playable range of 30 feet. It also has buttons on the backside of the grips that you can map to whatever action you'd like, or just use them as built-in fidget toys. Most of the models include RGB effects with four settings.

I tested out the Rosalina edition, usually with a rainbow river flowing under my fingertips, and found it to be perfectly responsive across a few games, including Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Mario Kart World and Resident Evil Requiem. It has stiff, hard-plastic face buttons that look like little round pills, and enjoyably clicky triggers and bumpers. The face buttons have their associated letters carved into them — A, B, Y, X — and they'll leave an impression on your thumb-tip when playing anything that requires a long hold, like Mario Kart.

Aaron Souppouris for Engadget

The analog sticks are smooth with a crisp click when they hit the sides of their containment circles, and the fact that they're built with TMR tech means they're ultra precise and won't ever drift. This is a feature that even the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller doesn't have.

I enjoy the fact that the player indicator lives on the bottom of the Rematch, easily peepable with a quick glance down. And, of course, I adore the multicolored lighting effects on the Rosalina gamepad.

The Switch 2 Rematch doesn't have haptic feedback and it's not able to wake up the Switch 2 console on its own. The controller weighs just 0.79 lbs and here's a hollow sound about it that could read as cheap to some people, but I'm just happy it's not heavy. Sizewise, it's comparable to the official Switch 2 Pro Controller, with a super-smooth face and textured plastic grips.

I happen to have fairly small hands — it's like they stopped growing in middle school, I swear — and the Rematch is a perfect fit in my grasp, slim and light. It's never caused my palms or fingers to cramp up, even after multiple uninterrupted hours of play. A compact form factor is a common feature among Switch 2 gamepads, since they tend to be modeled after Nintendo's Pro Controller line, which is certifiably small-hand friendly. So, while it's not unique to the Rematch, the small chassis is definitely a bonus in my book.

The standout feature of the Rematch, the thing that makes it worth buying over any other Switch 2 controller, is its cute factor. Turtle Beach's Switch 2 Rematch controllers come in a variety of adorable and/or rad designs, complete with RGB lighting effects and officially licensed characters like Mario, Princess Peach, Rosalina and KK Slider. There's also a sleek solid-black model with red rings around the sticks for the minimalists, goths and spies among us.

Here are the available flavors of the Switch 2 Rematch gamepad:

KK Slider : This lilac and baby blue edition features Animal Crossing's KK sitting under a night sky with his acoustic guitar, the stars and moon illuminated.

: This lilac and baby blue edition features Animal Crossing's KK sitting under a night sky with his acoustic guitar, the stars and moon illuminated. Timmy and Tommy : The twin racoons peek out from a seafoam green and tan background, with Animal Crossing icons able to shine through the entire faceplate.

: The twin racoons peek out from a seafoam green and tan background, with Animal Crossing icons able to shine through the entire faceplate. Rosalina : You know how I feel about this one — featuring her classic turquoise-and-yellow colorway, the Rosalina controller has an illuminated wave of rainbow stars leading to the ice palace, plus the cosmic guardian herself.

: You know how I feel about this one — featuring her classic turquoise-and-yellow colorway, the Rosalina controller has an illuminated wave of rainbow stars leading to the ice palace, plus the cosmic guardian herself. Mario Kart World : A cool black-and-yellow chassis shows Mario in his classic kart on one grip and Peach riding a dirtbike on the other, with bold RGB-lit tire tracks running down the center.

: A cool black-and-yellow chassis shows Mario in his classic kart on one grip and Peach riding a dirtbike on the other, with bold RGB-lit tire tracks running down the center. Koopa Troop : Mario is being chased by all of his enemies in this adorable vignette dotted with red, yellow and dark blue buttons, and the whole cast of characters lights up.

: Mario is being chased by all of his enemies in this adorable vignette dotted with red, yellow and dark blue buttons, and the whole cast of characters lights up. Mario and Luigi : Just like it says, Super Mario 3D World versions of the plumber brothers look out from a bright blue background, with lines of power-up icons able to shine across the face.

: Just like it says, Super Mario 3D World versions of the plumber brothers look out from a bright blue background, with lines of power-up icons able to shine across the face. Super Mario Jump : You know him, you love him, he's Mario, leaping out from a semi-translucent black background. What more do you need? Certainly not RGB lighting, because this controller doesn't feature any.

: You know him, you love him, he's Mario, leaping out from a semi-translucent black background. What more do you need? Certainly not RGB lighting, because this controller doesn't feature any. Charcoal Black: Wrapped in matte black and featuring Mario-red rings around the analog sticks, this is a classic, no fancy lighting necessary.

There is no price difference among the models. While the Switch 2 Rematch wireless controller is priced at $65, it's often on sale for $50 or less. There's also a special, slightly more expensive version of the controller with a Fortnite Kevin the Cube design. Regardless of your knowledge of Fortinte lore, this controller is very pretty, with a purple ombre colorway and light-up sigils. It costs $70, includes an in-game emote, and doesn't seem to be on sale as often as the others.