We finally have a trailer for that four-hour Elon Musk documentary

A documentary about Elon Musk is about to hit movie theaters, and we finally have a trailer to prove it. The appropriately-titled Musk looks to be a comprehensive deep dive into the world's richest man. Just how comprehensive? The documentary is nearly four hours long, complete with a ten-minute intermission. That's a whole lot of Elon Musk, so eat beforehand.

It's directed by Alex Gibney, who has made a series of documentaries on controversial subjects. He directed both Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room and Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief, in addition to films about Elizabeth Holmes and America's torture practices during the War on Terror.

In other words, this won't be a glowing puff piece. It promises to get down into the nitty-gritty of some of Musk's most lambasted moves, including leading the DOGE agency and becoming a huge part of the MAGA movement. It will also examine his propensity to over-promise on future technological achievements and dive into some of the mishaps that have befallen drivers who rely on Tesla's self-driving platform.

Finally, it's going to look into accusations that Musk used his network of Starlink satellites to rig the 2024 presidential election in favor of Donald Trump. This was a conspiracy theory that existed on the fringes of the internet, before his ex-girlfriend Ashley St. Clair shared some text messages in which Musk reportedly insinuated he would be exploiting "an anomaly in the matrix" to snatch the election for Trump. There's no real evidence that this sort of thing would even be possible, but he's the one that reportedly sent those text messages.

Dogshit is worth more respect than Gibney — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 9, 2026

With all of this said, Elon Musk the man is not a fan of Musk the movie. He has threatened to sue director Gibney for defamation and had something of a meltdown about it over on X. Musk called Gibney "a bitter old man who lost the plot long ago." He also called the director a "horrible human" that has "zero integrity."

Musk currently has a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It will open in select theaters on October 9, followed by a larger rollout on October 16.