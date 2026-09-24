Call of Duty: Warzone is adding a button to hide all the goofy skins

For any Call of Duty players who roll their eyes at the growing number of distractingly ridiculous skins, a fix is at hand, at least for one game mode. Season 1 for Modern Warfare 4 will introduce a toggle for Warzone matches that replaces any player skins acquired from other sources around the CoD universe with standard Operator appearances. The toggle is off by default, and it doesn't impact the experience of any other people in a match. Even when the toggle is enabled, the player's own skin will appear as usual, so you can be the lone cartoon character and make everyone else wear camo if you want.

Considering that over the years, the popular FPS has offered players the chance to look like everything from Rambo to Beavis and Butt-Head, matches could look downright ridiculous. Not to mention the added indignity of being offed by a creepy fuzzy creature called Wubz, because that's apparently a thing that you can be. Those players wanting to keep the Warzone experience serious, at least as serious as CoD can ever be, will likely embrace the new option.