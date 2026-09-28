Robot dogs on farms do a lot more than just guarding

A new technology is cropping up in fields and greenhouses across the globe: robotic dogs. The result of explosions in robotic and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, these anthropomorphic rovers have largely made headlines for their use in security details, guarding everything from international borders to the President's Palm Beach resort.

In the agricultural industry, American farmers have begun to deploy the robots to guard high value crops, where thermal sensing and electro-optical cameras detect threats, record incidents for analysis and alert staff to issues in real time. And while the idea of AI watch dogs seems straight out of a market paperback dystopia, some developers believe they will be more useful outside of their security teams.

Robotic dogs equipped with AI vision models are beginning to fill a substantial hole in farmers' datasets. Previously, farmers have had to rely on satellites, drones and manual inspections to measure crop yields, track high-level trends and detect diseases. Such methods are somewhat limited, highly resource intensive, and, in the case of drones, impractical for greenhouse crops. Rovers and other agronomical machinery, meanwhile, lack the dexterity to traverse uneven terrain without damaging crops.

In light of these challenges, agronomists have been searching for a means of automating analytical processes that require eyes on the ground. Four-legged robots offer a solution by capturing high resolution images of crops and sending them through AI vision models to create functional datasets for farmers to better understand their crops. Volkswagen, for instance, deployed robotic sheep to study agrivoltaics at its Polish solar farm. Ultimately, developers hope that they will help solve some of the most intractable agricultural problems: fighting invasive pests, spotting weeds and phenotyping crop-killing diseases.