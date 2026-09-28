How to set up Amazon Alexa's price drop alerts and auto-buy feature

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In the age of AI, it should come as no surprise that Amazon's shopping tools can notify you when an item's price drops and, for eligible Prime members, automatically buy it when it reaches a pre-selected price. To kick off your automated shopping spree, start with Amazon's built-in Price History feature, a small blue button next to the item's price on a desktop. The button is also present in the app, but it appears either as a white button with a blue outline or a text link. This feature uses AI to show you how a particular product's price has changed over the past 30, 90 or 365 days.

Amazon's AI shopping assistant, Alexa for Shopping (formerly known as Rufus), will also answer questions about the product and its price history if you prefer to chat. If Alexa for Shopping isn't your cup of tea, you can use a few third-party apps, like CamelCamelCamel or Keepa, to track Amazon pricing history and set price watches. However, those services can't place orders for you, only monitor and report.

Use the info you gather to set realistic price targets. A good example would be an item that repeatedly drops to $75 but currently costs $100. Setting up a $75 alert makes more sense than setting a $40 alert, unless you prefer a very quiet alert history.