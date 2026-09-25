Cricut's new DIY machines let you print and cut your own stickers

Cricut, maker of a growing lineup of cutting, embossing and heat pressing machines for home crafters, is going all in on stickers. The new Cricut StickerPix Print and StickerPix Print + Cut make it easy to print custom stickers, and, in the case of the Print + Cut, combine the company's cutting tech with a printer for the first time.

The Cricut StickerPix Print is the smaller of the two machines at 7.8 x 5 x 3.5 inches, and is capable of printing on 4 x 6-inch photo paper or pre-cut sticker sheets from Cricut. The StickerPix Print + Cut is larger at 8 x 11.3 x 4.1 inches and can work with 4 x 7-inch sticker sheets and 4 x 6-inch photo paper. Because the machine can cut, you're also not limited to the predetermined shapes of Cricut's pre-cut sticker sheets.

Cricut

Both the Print and the Print + Cut use dye-sublimation to print photos and stickers, which means they apply heat to transfer dye directly onto whatever material you're printing on. They then add a laminate layer that makes your prints water, scratch and fade-resistant. Other Cricut machines require the use of an inkjet printer and special laminate sheets to get similar results, which means if you're just interested in printing photos and stickers, the Cricut StickerPix could save you a lot of space.

Unlike Cricut's other machines, though, both the Print and the Print + Cut can only make what are called kiss-cut stickers that come still attached to a single sheet, rather than the die-cut stickers that are separated from their backing paper as they're cut. Like all of the company's machines, you'll also have to use the Cricut Design Space software on your phone or computer to use either StickerPix, which means you'll likely also be pushed to pay for Cricut Access, a subscription that lets you access more templates and discounts.

The Cricut StickerPix Print and Print + Cut machines are available now, starting at $169 and $299, respectively. Both machines come bundled with sticker sheets, photo paper and an ink cartridge.