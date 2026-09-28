Affordable alternatives to Apple's AirPods Pro

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Apple's AirPods Pro 3 are the best earbuds for iPhone owners. Simply put, only the company's own audio accessory provides the deep level of integration and dedicated features that offer the most convenience for its customers who own its other devices. You're not getting a hearing test, a hearing aid (if you need it) or live translation on a set of Bose or Sony earbuds — at least for now. However, the AirPods Pro 3 are a pricey choice at $249, and there are more affordable options available that combine great sound quality with effective active noise cancellation (ANC) and handy features.

After spending years reviewing earbuds from all price ranges, I've compiled a list of the best affordable alternatives to the AirPods Pro 3 to guide your earbud shopping. Like Apple's best buds, all of the options below feature ANC, so the basic functionality is comparable. And yes, you'll have to make some sacrifices along the way to save money, most notably that interoperability that the AirPods Pro have with iPhone, iPad and Mac. However, when you consider what some of the competition offers, you may find the alternatives more compelling in other areas — not just their lower prices.