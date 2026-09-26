This external GPU uses Wi-Fi to transform any device into a gaming rig

WiCi is introducing a wireless solution to those who want to keep the slim profile of their laptops but also need to run graphically-intensive games or demanding AI tasks. Called the WiCi One, this external GPU ditches the wires and offers the power of a high-end graphics card over Wi-Fi 7 to any compatible device, unlike other eGPU options that rely on Thunderbolt or OCuLink cables.

The WiCi One packs all of the hardware inside its own shell, which houses a dedicated graphics card, a Wi-Fi 7 wireless module and its own cooling system. The base model wireless eGPU comes with an Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti 16GB GPU, Intel Core 3 100U CPU and 1TB of NVMe storage. WiCi is also planning to release a more powerful version with an RTX 5090 32GB, an Intel Core Ultra 7 225H and an NVMe 5 SSD with 4TB of storage. For the model running an RTX 5060 Ti, WiCi said it can handle Cyberpunk 2077 on 4K Ultra and DLSS 4 at 80 fps, and Black Myth: Wukong with 4K Cinematic and DLSS 4 at 60 fps. Outside of gaming, the company is marketing the WiCi One as a way to handle heavy AI tasks or run local AI assistants.

The WiCi One base model is currently available for preorders starting at $1,999 but will eventually be released with a $2,599 price tag. WiCi said it expects to start shipping its first WiCi One models in the fourth quarter of this year and will announce the price for the more capable variant with the RTX 5090 closer to the launch date.