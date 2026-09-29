Is the Google Pixel 8 still worth buying in 2026?

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There are a handful of budget-friendly Android phones worth considering if you're not too concerned about having the best camera system or the fastest processor. Buying higher-end phones from a year or two ago, though, can often get you a better overall experience. Google's Pixel series can be an interesting place to look if you value a clean user interface, solid cameras and long-term software support. Launched in 2023 at $700, the Pixel 8 can currently be had for under $300 on Amazon — albeit in refurbished condition.

It's a pretty good deal, considering the latest budget entry from Google, the Pixel 10a, starts at $500. Whether the Pixel 8 is still worth it in 2026, though, depends on what you're looking for in a phone. The phone can be updated to Android 17 and was launched with the promise of receiving seven years of OS and security updates. This means you'll continue to receive Android updates on the Pixel 8 at least until 2030. The phone's hardware and battery health are far more likely to give out before you run into app compatibility issues.

It features a 6.2-inch, 120Hz OLED display with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. Bezels are decently thin, and the camera visor gives it the same unmistakable Pixel look that Google continues to use in its latest devices. It offers a dual-camera setup, with 50-megapixel wide and 12-megapixel ultrawide shooters. AI in smartphones is something Google is doing noticeably better than others, and you see it a lot in the Pixel 8's camera suite with features like Magic Editor and Best Take. We were overall impressed with the camera performance of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, both of which share the same primary sensor.