Technics brings magnetic fluid drivers to new EAH-A1000 headphones

Technics has released the next generation of its flagship over-ear adaptive noise cancelling headphones with a new focus on low-distortion audio. The Panasonic-owned brand unveiled the EAH-A1000, which feature 40 mm magnetic fluid drivers. It's the brand's first use of the magnetic fluid tech in an over-ear headphone model. The drivers allow for movement while reducing the vibrations and distortions that can accompany large drivers. The EAH-A1000 also minimizes distortion by using a surround sound technology, or SST, edge like the ones found in some of Technics' speakers.

The ANC tech for this headset comes thanks to three feed-forward microphones and one feedback microphone on each side. The arrangement is meant to optimize noise-cancellation based on both the fit of the headphones and the ambient noise while they're in use.

These headphones support the LDAC codec as well as lossless listening via USB Audio. It's an unusual instance of multipoint connectivity across up to three devices rather than the usual two. Technics' press release says the EAH-A1000 can reach a battery life of up to 45 hours of continuous playback, but did not specify how much of that included ANC use, which creates a bigger power drain than passive listening. The company also hasn't shared any specifics yet regarding price or availability for this new flagship model.