Meta now has a version of Muse just for small businesses

A few weeks after introducing its AI agent for consumers, Meta is now rolling out a version of Muse for small business owners on its platform. The agent can now connect to business owners' professional accounts on Meta's platform, as well as new third-party tools like Canva, Figma and Slack.

Muse for Small Business is meant to bring the agent's capabilities to companies that may already rely on Meta's other professional tools. The agent is able to access analytics tied to business and creator accounts on Facebook and Instagram, as well as advertising accounts. That level of access allows Muse to provide insights and carry out tasks related to businesses' social media presence, like ad campaigns.

But Meta, which has already launched other agent tools for businesses that primarily exist on its apps, has more ambitious plans for Muse Small Business. The company has added support for a bunch of new third-party services, including Asana, Box, Canva, Dropbox, Figma, Granola, HighLevel, Intuit QuickBooks, Klaviyo, Lovable, Notion, Shopify, Slack, Stripe and Zoom.

If business owners choose to connect these accounts to Muse, Meta says, the agent can tackle much bigger goals and incorporate data from those apps. A few sample prompts Meta suggests include:

-"How was my business's financial performance this month? Find any expenses that look off."

-"I'm underwater. What do I need to pay attention to from my email, calendar, news, etc? Can you take any of it off my plate?"

-"Analyze this year's sales, campaigns, and social and make me a growth plan to meet my business goals for next year."

Of course, allowing Meta to access data related to your business comes with many of the same caveats as using it in your personal life. Though Meta says Muse was created with layers of privacy and security, there's also a chance the agent could behave unpredictably or misinterpret an instruction.

Meta is hoping to capitalize on the initial success of Muse with more business-friendly offerings. The announcement comes one day after the company announced a new enterprise business to sell its AI services to large firms. As with the consumer version of Muse, Meta says that Muse Small Business is free "for most of what people need" but heavier or more intensive use may require a subscription.