Nothing's flagship $399 Headphone 1 Pro actually have some professional features

While it figures out what's next for its phone series, Nothing announced the Headphone 1 Pro. It's company's new flagship audio product and the first with studio-level controls that accurately reflect that 'pro' moniker. After the impressive $199 Headphone A series, it's stepping up the specs and the price. Fortunately, for Nothing fans, they still look like nothing else.

In white and black options (alas no yellow this time around, perhaps not professional enough?) the $399 Nothing Headphone 1 Pro comes with a hardcase that surrounds the headphone cups, and you can tote them around by the headband. The case seems to be made of glossy plastic that screams that late-90s, early-00s tech aesthetic that Nothing's design team draws inspiration from.

The Headphone 1 Pro includes a tiny switch to cut off the equalizer and spatial audio for studio professionals, so that they can hear what they're mixing more accurately. I think this is the first time headphones have had this feature, and it goes against the trend of adding equalizers, which Apple did with the AirPods Pro in iOS 27. This flat equalizer came from working with Metropolis Studios, a London-based mastering studio. I'm still waiting to listen to a pair of the new headphones, but I'm intrigued to hear how I react to a flat EQ . Normally, I like a lot of bass and most of us have our own audio preferences to some extent, so I wonder if this feature is for a niche group of listeners.

The Headphone 1 Pro tries to cover other pro features with support for LDAC, 24-bit high-res audio and wireless lossless connections. It also comes with a trio of drivers aimed at bass, vocal and instrumental ranges. The new headphones even support Auracast as both transmitter and receiver if connected to the companion app.

Rounding out the specs, the Headphone 1 Pro is IP52 rated and the company promises up to 32 hours with ANC on and 68 hours with noise cancellation off. Nothing says its new headphones feature its best ANC yet, with 10 mics picking up environmental noise, while a new silicone baffle wall should create a better physical sound barrier.

Nothing

They should be more comfortable than its predecessors too. Compared to Headphone 1, the ear cushions are apparently 50 percent softer and adapt better to glasses. The headband is also 10 percent wider.

The Headphone (1) Pro are available to buy now at Nothing's own site, Amazon and at Best Buy stores across the US. Nothing also revealed another global brand ambassador, V from BTS, to mark the occasion. What happened to Charli XCX? Is she still on that ambassador gravy train? I hope so.