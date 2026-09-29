The Ember Mug 3 is brimming with potential, but it leaves a bitter taste

Now, it is 3PM and a cup of coffee sits on my desk, two-thirds full and exactly 136 degrees Fahrenheit according to the Ember app. With a capacity of 14 ounces, the Ember Mug 3 is heavier than I expected, weighing more like a 24-ounce thermos to accommodate the tiny computer and heating element in its base. It feels accordingly sturdy, soft in the hand but with a satisfying metallic clink against my fingernails, and it is top-rack dishwasher safe. A thin, pale LED under the logo informs me the cup is on when I'm not looking at the app. It sits on an included coaster, which is actually the cup's charging pad. That means you'll need to avoid spilling liquid on the coaster, a countercultural coup against the very concept of coasters.

The coaster-charger is a neat trick, but not a very robust one. When I first used the Mug 3, I set it to 145 degrees — the top end of the supported temperature range and also the ideal temperature for brewed coffee — and set it down on the coaster with about 30 percent battery life. The battery died within two hours, and the slow charging speed provided by the coaster proving too little to sustain it. With a full battery, the mug seemed to keep a much better pace, and I consistently drained drinks, not batteries. There's probably a good reason Ember went with a two-pin pogo charger rather than the more robust Qi standard, likely to avoid generating excess heat, but I still wish it were here. I also wish the coaster used a USB-C connector rather than a hard to replace barrel plug for wall power.

Ember seems acutely aware that battery is a concern. You'd be forgiven for thinking the included lid has extra batteries in it, since the marketing copy advertises three extra hours of life when using it. But no, it's a normal mug lid. The extra battery life comes from the trapping of heat. A device designed to defy thermodynamics must nonetheless defer to them.