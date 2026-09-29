Xbox just unveiled Mythic Achievements, which are basically PlayStation platinum trophies

Xbox just announced something called Mythic Achievements, which is its answer to Sony's long-standing platinum trophy program for PlayStation. These are earned when folks "complete all original achievements for a game." Basically, they're a badge of honor proving you put in the time to 100-percent a title.

Achievements added later via DLC or updates don't impact Mythic status, with the company saying "it's yours to keep." They're also retroactive, meaning that you'll get a Mythic Achievement for games that have been fully completed in the past. "The next time you visit your profile, you may discover that some of your favorite games have already reached Mythic status," senior product manager Alex Charters wrote in a blog post. Support extends all the way back to Xbox 360 titles.

First look at Mythic Achievement for Gears of War: E-Day pic.twitter.com/BHk12OChxc — ASHA (@asha_shar) September 29, 2026

This data is available to peruse via the new Gaming tab in profiles. The page provides various milestones and each Mythic Achievement features a "heroic frame." There's a social component here, as you could easily check out a friend's Gaming tab to see if they fully completed Gears of War 2, for instance. There's also a progress bar on top of each game's achievement list that shows how close you are to the vaunted Mythic status.

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma teased this program earlier this year and now it's here. Microsoft gaming consoles have long had an achievements system in place, but there wasn't a tiered component like this until now.

The only caveat here is that this program is currently only available to Xbox Insiders. This platform lets people test unreleased system updates, apps, features and games before they roll out to the general public. On the plus side, it's free to register.

This is just the latest fun little tool to arrive for Insiders. The company is beta-testing a service that creates digital versions of physical games, which is pretty convenient. It's also experimenting with a free, ad-supported cloud gaming platform.