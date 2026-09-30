The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 3's special feature is being a pet activity monitor

Alongside the Galaxy Tab S12 Plus and Tab S12 Ultra, today Samsung announced its latest tracker in the Galaxy SmartTag 3. It offers longer range and new cross-platform support, but perhaps its biggest upgrade is that it can also be a lightweight activity monitor for pets.

Starting at $30 for a single device or $100 for a pack of four, there isn't a huge change in the Galaxy SmartTag 3's exterior. It still has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance and Samsung says it's about 35 percent more compact and 33 percent lighter than its predecessor, but it's hard to tell without holding the new one and its predecessor side by side.

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

Instead, the more impactful changes come on the inside, where the SmartTag 3 boasts improved battery life that can go up to 550 days in normal mode (up from 500 days previously) or 790 days in Power Saving mode (up from 700 days). Perhaps more importantly, Samsung's latest tracker has longer range thanks to support for Bluetooth 6.0 Channel Sounding, which allows the SmartTag 3 to provide distance and direction guidance from up to 60 meters (196 feet) away, which the company claims is around three times farther than before. Then, as you get closer, you can use the tag's ultra-wideband support to find whatever it's attached to with even greater precision. On top of that, Samsung added a new Place Notification feature, which allows you to set a geofence around a particular location, enabling the tracker to send an alert when it enters or leaves the area.

Meanwhile, to make it easier for people to use the SmartTag 3, for the first time, Samsung's tracker has cross-platform compatibility via the SmartThings app. This means regardless of whether you have an iPhone or an Android device, you can still use and locate things with the SmartTag 3.

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

However, for those with pets, the SmartTag 3's most surprising new feature is that it can also double as an activity monitor. I wouldn't quite call it a fitness tracker, as it doesn't measure things like heart rate or V02, but it does have the ability to record how much your pet moves, how long it's been active and how much it sleeps. There's even a dedicated tab for tracking your pet's stats in the SmartThings app that makes it easy to see things like where your pet has been if it goes out for a walk. You'll just have to find a collar with a spot that's the right size for the SmartTag 3 on your own.

The Galaxy SmartTag 3 will be available in two colors (black or white) starting sometime in "early November."