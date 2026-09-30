Amazon's new Fire TV interface and mobile app will come with Alexa+ upgrades

Starting in November, Fire TV users in the US will get access to new Alexa+ experiences on their TV interface and the mobile app. They will feature a new hub for the AI-powered assistant, with personalized prompt suggestions based on their history. Alexa+ will be updated with reasoning capabilities, enabling it to answer more complex questions. It will be able to draw from the user's subscriptions, watch history and even real-world current affairs. For instance, it can answer questions like "Alexa, find shows that were nominated for the recent Emmys but got snubbed" or "Alexa, show me MCU films based on their in-universe timeline order."

Users will also find Alexa+ in Fire TV's upgraded mobile app. They can give the assistant links to articles about shows and movies, and Alexa+ will be able to add the titles in those pieces to their watchlist. The assistant will be able to give movie or show recommendations inspired by the photos users upload, as well. If a certain location, screenshot or poster reminds a user of a piece of media, they can show it to Alexa+, so the assistant can give suggestions based on what they've identified in the photo. Finally, the mobile app will start deep linking to streaming services, allowing users to tap on an in-app streaming icon and start watching on their phones immediately. If they want to move to a bigger screen, they just have to go to the "Continue Watching" row on the TV and resume from where they've left off.

In addition, Fire TV now offers integrated live content from over 40 apps, including YouTube TV, Peacock, Tubi, Sling and DirecTV. Meanwhile, the Games Hub makes cloud gaming experiences from Xbox, Luna and NVIDIA GeForce NOW available from one place. All these updates are rolling out to Fire TV users in the US later this year, and to everyone else early next year. Amazon is launching an updated Music app for Fire TV this fall, as well, where users will be able to find the service's full offerings, including music videos, podcasts, live concert and festival livestreams.