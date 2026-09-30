Freckle's smartphone aims to get kids back outside on their own

It's been nearly two decades since the iPhone debuted, and we've yet to see a truly viable smartphone option for kids. For most parents, the wisest choice is to avoid smartphones until the teenage years, or rely on a less capable device (like a cellular Apple Watch) for location tracking and emergency calls. Today, the New York City-based startup Freckle is launching an alternative option with a twist: a small smartphone for kids that will keep them connected to their parents, but also encourage them to go outside and explore the world on their own. You know, like kids used to do.

The $199 Freckle smartphone (which requires a $25 a cellular subscription) looks like a small square, similar to the Rabbit R1 AI gadget. But on paper, it seems a lot more functional than that defunct device, and it has a far clearer goal: to give kids more freedom in the world while keeping them connected to their parents. At the same time, it also aims to curb the worst aspects of smartphones and the internet for kids aged seven to 13.

The Freckle runs on a simplified platform called "ClayOS," which doesn't have an app store, access to the open web, addictive streaming video apps or social media. The focus is on delivering capabilities kids may actually want to use when they're playing outside independently. They can take a picture of objects and have Freckle describe them with its AI smarts, or simply ask general questions about how the world works. There's a mini-map to help kids navigate, a walkie talkie feature to talk to friends with nearby Freckles and even basic tap-to-pay functionality for buying snacks or taking public transportation.

Parents can also create "Quests" with Freckle, like making their kids take pictures of several flowers outside, or rely on on built-in missions from the company. Kids can use the Freckle to call and text, naturally, but only to the limited selection of people determined by their parents. The device itself is built to withstand the horrors of child usage, and the company also offers a case with a lanyard for toting it along on adventures. Its 3.1-inch screen is just big enough to deliver basic information, without taking up too much of a child's attention.

Freckle

According to founder and CEO Sam Terris, Freckle aims to strike the tricky balance between helping kids feel more sovereign and capable in the world, while also giving them access to modern smartphone capabilities and helping them stay connected to their parents and guardians. Freckle isn't selling fear like the AngelSense GPS tracker and similar devices, which often prey on parents worried about their kids being kidnapped. You could say Freckle is actually selling freedom.

As a parent of a seven-year-old, I get the concerns many parents have about letting their kids roam free (even though data shows that it's safer than we think). We've also become more hyper-fixated on child surveillance and restrictions in America, compared to previous generations. One parent was arrested for letting their 10-year-old walk to the store on their own, despite there not being any fixed laws for letting kids move about independently.

Freckle seems best-suited to kids in New York City and other walkable locales, where they're used to navigating the streets and aren't car dependent. But I could see it being being useful in museums, parks and other areas where parents may want to encourage independence. As my daughter gets older, I'd love to let her bike around our suburban neighborhood, hang out with friends and explore the world on her own. I was planning to get her an Apple Watch eventually, but something like the Freckle would also let her learn about the world on her terms. It would also be far more useful for navigation and communication than any smartwatch.

Freckle

While I've seen some parents give their under-10-year-olds a smartphone, we already know just how dangerous they can be for kids. Numerous studies have found they can lead to an overall lower quality of life; mobile game developers are purposefully making their titles addictive; and the immensely popular platform Roblox is a notoriously unmoderated mess. And that's not even counting the looming specter of social media as kids get older. Even if you're smart enough to lock down a smartphone, or give your kids an ancient device, there's always the chance they can break through your restrictions. (I certainly would have found a way when I was younger.)

I haven't tested the Freckle yet, but I'm intrigued. It seems to avoid the major issues I have with regular smartphones for kids, and it could also encourage independence in useful ways. My daughter is also eager to test it out, after watching a few demo videos. I'm sure she'd rather have an iPhone all her own, but she'll have to wait a long while for that.