What does FDM stand for in 3D printing and how does it work?

3D printers are all the rage, with professionals and hobbyists alike deploying the technology to print everything from razor parts to entire homes. Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) is one of the most popular types of printing technologies and is ideal for those looking to break into the world of 3D creations. FDM printers build three-dimensional objects through layers of thermoplastic filaments that fuse together to form a cohesive object.

FDM prints often begin with a computer-aided design file, or CAD, that is translated into instructions your printer can understand. Next, the printer funnels spools of filament through a heated nozzle. The printer then layers this melted filament upon the build plate according to the CAD's designated pathways. Once that initial layer is complete, the printer will lay the next layer atop the model. The process continues in this way for hours or even days, depending on the printer used, the print settings, and the model size and complexity.

FDM printers are compatible with a variety of non-resin print materials. One of the most popular filaments is polylactic acid (PLA), an inexpensive biodegradable polymer plastic that has become a favorite of 3D printing fans for its ability to be printed at low temperatures, making it ideal for beginners. Another option is PETG, or polyethylene terephthalate glycol, a durable plastic often used in water bottles and praised for its glossy surface and print accuracy. If you are searching for a tough, sturdy material to use with your FDM printer, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) is a great option. For higher-quality prints, you can opt for thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) or nylon filament. You can also use wood and metal filaments as well as high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and polyethylene co-trimethylene terephthalate (PETT). These possibilities make FDM printers fairly flexible, providing a range of color and material options. Some materials call for high temperatures that most beginner printers can't accommodate, and others require special nozzles or proper ventilation to eliminate fumes. So if you're hoping to print in a specific material, make sure your printer and space can handle it safely.