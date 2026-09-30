Tinder now offers group hangouts as an alternative to one-on-one dates

Tinder is looking to help singles (and perhaps budding polycule members) who might not love the often-intense spotlight of one-on-one first dates. The app has offered double dates since last year and now it's expanding on that with group hangouts organized around activities.

Around 90 percent of users who tried double dates are under 30, according to Tinder, while those who matched through that option exchanged 35 percent more messages (which makes sense given twice as many people are involved). It said those factors suggested younger users were seeking a lower-pressure way to meet new people with the help of friends. Initial tests of group hangouts in Australia went well too, with 40 percent of invites being accepted.

To set up such a hangout, you'll first need to start a group and pick an activity before inviting friends to join. Once you have three or more members, your group's profile will start showing up for other trios, quartets and so on to discover. You can check out other groups, of course. When you match, a group chat will start and you can figure out if you all want to meet up. You can leave your group or a hangout chat whenever you like and all the usual safety features are in place.

Group hangouts will initially be available in the US and other select markets before Tinder makes it more broadly available. If the feature is live in your neck of the woods, you'll be able to check it out from the top of the app's home screen.