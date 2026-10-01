HP's Omnibook 5 features an OLED screen and costs $699

HP just introduced the OmniBook 5, a budget-friendly laptop with some high-end features. This thing has an OLED screen and starts at $699. The only other inexpensive laptop I can think of that includes an OLED display is the recently-launched Acer Swift Go 16 AI.

However, the OmniBook 5 has more than just an OLED going on. The 2.5K display is actually a touchscreen, with a flexible 180-degree hinge. It can be outfitted with up to an Intel Core 7 processor and offers an integrated NPU for AI tomfoolery.

The battery can last 42 hours per charge, though this depends on what you're doing with the device. HP noted that its battery tests involved local video playback, so running CPU-intensive software will likely drain it quicker.

The laptop is extremely thin, at 11.77mm, and weighs just over 2.5 pounds. That's even lighter than the red-hot MacBook Neo, another computer that costs around $700. HP's latest release also includes two USB-C ports, an FHD IR camera and a pair of microphones. It looks like a decent little computer for Windows fans.

The OmniBook 5 will be available to purchase at some point this month, though HP hasn't provided a specific date. There will be four colors to choose from and the base model comes with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.