How to improve your laptop's webcam quality

You've probably wondered why the webcam on your laptop looks so bad. It's hard to point to a single reason, since factors like ambient light can have a major impact on how a camera's image looks.

Though in many cases, this is an inherent hardware issue. Laptop manufacturers have to fit a camera into an ultra-thin lid — we're talking about millimeters in thickness. Large camera sensors, like the ones found in smartphones, won't fit on a laptop lid, and smaller sensors capture less light. The result is an image that might look blurry, grainy or washed.

The good news is that there are a few tricks to help improve your webcam's image. Some of them are as simple as changing a few settings on your laptop, while others may require you to adjust the lighting in your room. While they can take a bit of effort, they're cheaper than spending money on a new external webcam.