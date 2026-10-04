What does V-Sync actually do to your PC's frames per second?

You probably know that a game's frame rate indicates how many frames your GPU renders each second. Your monitor's refresh rate is the number of times per second it can display a new image. Ideally, those rates work together in a way that is efficient, responsive and creates a stable illusion of motion.

But in practice, that isn't always the case. If your graphics card renders a game at 100 FPS but your monitor only refreshes at 60 Hz, you might see screen tearing. In practice, that can look like a horizontal split where parts of the image are misaligned. If you see that, VSync can be a handy tool.

VSync tries to fix screen tearing by making the GPU wait for the monitor's refresh cycle before firing the next frame. So, on a 60Hz display, the game would typically render around 60 frames per second. On a 144Hz display, it would be 144 FPS. Even if your graphics card can handle more than that, VSync makes it wait until the monitor can display the next frame. As a bonus, that can mean your GPU isn't working as hard, which could reduce power consumption and heat.

In a best-case scenario, VSync delivers a clean, smooth flow of frames. Everything on-screen feels stable: character movement is fluid, and the game world looks consistent. But as with most PC gaming settings, there are trade-offs — and probably some trial and error involved in finding the best balance.