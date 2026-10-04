What is infill in 3D printing and is it necessary?

The infill density is given as a percentage. A model printed at 0 percent is hollow. The greater the percentage, the denser the internal structure. The slicer can also attempt to fill the interior at 100 percent, but you won't need to do that very often, if at all.

Most models can be printed with 10 to 15 percent infill, according to Prusa, and Flashforge recommends 20 percent as a starting point for general use. Neither source considers those numbers to be a universal rule. That makes figures like 10 or 20 percent less frightening than they may seem. A decorative figure or test print might require minimal infill, but a bracket supporting weight or taking repeated hits deserves more support inside.

Even 0 percent can work! In some cases, a model with a closed bottom can print flawlessly with an empty interior if it gradually closes toward the top. A wide flat surface is a different matter, as the printer might need to lay down filament across a large area with nothing but air beneath it. The melted plastic coming from the nozzle will sag when there's no structure to hold it up. That's why it's important to check your slicer's layer preview before discovering the problem several hours into a print.

Higher infill also increases filament use, weight and printing time. It can enhance compression resistance, but the infill percentage is not a magic strength indicator. Wall thickness, print orientation and material choice all play a role, and Prusa points out that more perimeters can be more effective in improving overall strength than more infill when you want a stronger part.