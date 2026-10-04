How getting rid of some USB gadgets can improve your bad Wi-Fi

Has your desk become a buzzing hive of wireless dongles, devices and accessories? If you're experiencing poor Wi-Fi, before you file yet another support ticket with your broadband provider, consider this: your peripherals might be to blame.

Most wireless devices use the 2.4GHz frequency, a free for all radio space designated in the mid-80's which microwave ovens also use. Because it's cheaper and easier for manufacturers to build devices that use this frequency, it has become a crowded house. Add the impact of similar devices in next-door offices and apartments and that's a whole lot of activity being handled on one tiny wavelength. Signals get in each other's way, push each other about, and some never make it through the crowd.

Unless your network exclusively uses 5GHz or 6GHz (Wi-Fi 6E and 7), this is probably impacting your Wi-Fi speeds. While these newer bands are faster and less crowded, they're limited in other ways particularly around range and distance. That's why cutting-edge Wi-Fi 7 networks can sometimes feel slower as the signal struggles to get through walls: to get connected, devices default to the congested 2.4GHz band where all those other electricals are crammed together.