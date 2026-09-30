Fujifilm's Instax Pal 2 can plug directly into your smartphone to transfer images

Fujifilm made its smallest instant camera, the original Instax Pal, by separating the camera sensor from its printer. The new Instax Pal 2 takes the idea even further by becoming more of a standalone digital camera in its own right, complete with tactile controls and a collection of downloadable color filters.

In terms of size and overall design, the Instax Pal 2 is larger than the original lump-shaped Pal and designed to be used in a horizontal orientation like a Kodak Charmera. The camera's 1.46 x 1.65 x 3.63 inch (37 x 42 x 92mm) size means it's not small enough to comfortably tag along on a keychain like the Charmera, but it does work under a similar philosophy: People will willingly sacrifice image quality for a shooting experience that feels fun, tactile, spontaneous or all of the above.

Fujifilm

The Pal 2 features a 1/3.06-inch CMOS image sensor that can toggle between taking 10MP or 1MP photos, with an f/2.2 aperture, LED flash and support for things like autofocus and auto white balance. You'll likely be able to capture more detailed photos with your smartphone, but the Pal 2 is catering to the growing audience of people who are deliberately seeking older cameras for a throwback feel.

Case in point: the Pal 2's various controls. The camera features both an optical viewfinder on the back and a digital viewfinder on the top that can be used for framing your shots and navigating the camera's simple menus. Things like a digital timer and a neat flipbook animation-style capture mode are included, but it seems like people will spend the bulk their time setting up shots with the Pal 2's dial and lever.

The lever lets you pick frames that match up with Fujifilm's various Instax films, while the dial flips through whichever color filters or effects you've downloaded to the Pal 2. You can then shoot using the shutter button and transfer images directly to your phone for further editing via a built-in USB-C connector. The Pal 2 also supports wireless Bluetooth transfers and printing directly to an Instax Link printer, if you want.

The camera's biggest issue, per PetaPixel's video review of the Instax Pal 2, is how slow its interface is. Given how fun the camera seems otherwise, though, that could be a small road bump for anyone who's already invested in Fujifilm's ecosystem or dying for a slightly more affordable digital camera.

The Fujifilm Instax Pal 2 is available to pre-order now for $170 in all-white or a two-tone silver and black.