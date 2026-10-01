Apple TV is down

If you can't access Apple TV to watch the latest episode of Ted Lasso, you are not alone. Apple TV has been down and unavailable since September 30, 4:43PM. According to 9to5Mac, Apple's System Status page also showed outages across the iOS and the Mac App Stores, Fitness+, Music, as well as subscriptions and AppleCare+ purchases. They were all restored within a few hours, though, and only Apple TV remains inaccessible at the moment.

In its notices for the services, the company wrote that they "may be unavailable due to scheduled maintenance." It's not clear at the moment why Apple TV is taking longer to update than others, and if the company is dealing with other issues affecting the service.