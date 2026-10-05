How long can you expect an Xbox Series X to last?
Strong software support and a repairable design should give Microsoft's console a long lifespan.
When Microsoft announced its disc-to-digital feature, which converts thousands of physical Xbox discs into digital versions, it inevitably raised questions around an all-digital future.
But before its next console, code-named Project Helix, shows up, the Xbox Series X is still a good choice that packs plenty of power for today's games. Xbox price hikes due to the AI boom may have weakened its prospects, but it's still a powerful console with lots of years left.
Launched in 2020, the Xbox Series X hasn't hit the end of its life cycle just yet. But with component prices skyrocketing, you might be holding onto it for longer than anticipated. After all, the year's hottest titles like GTA VI are still launching on the console and will continue to do so for the near future.
How long will your Xbox Series X serve you before you consider jumping ship to a PC or the next generation? Here's how you can expect the Xbox Series X to fare in terms of physical resilience as well as software updates.
When will Microsoft stop supporting the Xbox Series X?
If Microsoft's treatment of the 13-year-old Xbox One is anything to go by, expect the Xbox Series X to be supported for years after its successor arrives. The last-generation console is still getting new software updates in 2026, which suggests the Xbox Series X will continue to be supported for many years after this console generation is over.
Originally launched in 2013, most games continued to launch on the aging console for years after the Xbox Series X arrived. This is a precedent that's been set since the original Xbox, as adoption for new tech can take a while.
This time around, statements from Xbox boss Asha Sharma to the BBC about Project Helix focusing on affordability are hard to digest, given the state of component prices. Higher next-gen console prices will only improve the Xbox Series X's longevity in the market.
Outside exceptions like Black Ops 7 and Hollow Knight: Silksong that showed up on the Xbox One last year, most publishers skip the previous generation after a couple of years. While live-service titles like Fortnite still pull in players on older consoles, hardly any AAA games come out on the Xbox One. Without a firm release date for its successor, it's difficult to even guess how long the Series X will see big releases, but it seems likely it will see some new AAA games for at least a couple of years.
How to prolong the lifespan of Xbox consoles and controllers
Software support is no use if your hardware develops a fault. You'll need to keep an eye on the usual suspects to extend an Xbox console's life.
The most basic step you can take is to keep your console's vents and ports clean to keep dust from impairing airflow. iFixit has a handy guide on opening and cleaning the console's heatsinks and internal fan. Microsoft recommends cleaning the controller with a soft cloth and an isopropyl alcohol (IPA) solution.
Placing the Xbox Series X in a well-ventilated location also keeps it from running into overheating issues, even if it's known to have better thermal performance than the PS5. If your console sounds louder than usual, it might be time for a checkup before it suddenly shuts down and starts displaying the dreaded "Your console overheated" message.
If something does go wrong, the Xbox Series X is a fairly repairable. The disc drive, power supply unit and HDMI ports are key points of failure worth keeping an eye on. While gaining access to internal components is fairly simple, some repair tasks are easier than others. The power supply, internal storage and antenna boards all need little more than a driver set and some patience, while the disc drive requires some rudimentary soldering. Replacing a fixed component like an HDMI port requires much more advanced microsoldering skills.
Some replacement parts are available directly from Microsoft, while others will require some digging around third-party marketplaces. If poking around inside electronic devices sounds like hell to you, Microsoft does offer out-of-warranty servicing at a fairly steep cost, though that service will likely be retired at some point.