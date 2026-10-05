How long can you expect an Xbox Series X to last?

When Microsoft announced its disc-to-digital feature, which converts thousands of physical Xbox discs into digital versions, it inevitably raised questions around an all-digital future.

But before its next console, code-named Project Helix, shows up, the Xbox Series X is still a good choice that packs plenty of power for today's games. Xbox price hikes due to the AI boom may have weakened its prospects, but it's still a powerful console with lots of years left.

Launched in 2020, the Xbox Series X hasn't hit the end of its life cycle just yet. But with component prices skyrocketing, you might be holding onto it for longer than anticipated. After all, the year's hottest titles like GTA VI are still launching on the console and will continue to do so for the near future.

How long will your Xbox Series X serve you before you consider jumping ship to a PC or the next generation? Here's how you can expect the Xbox Series X to fare in terms of physical resilience as well as software updates.