Are phone coolers actually worth it?

The obvious case where someone would need a phone cooler is long gaming sessions, particularly if performance suffers once the phone has been under heavy load for a while. The same issue can occur with livestreaming, video processing, outdoor summer photography sessions and other sustained workloads.

Another surprising example is excessive phone heating in cars. Navigation, high screen brightness, charging and direct sunlight can pile on the kind of heat an active cooler is meant to combat. Before purchasing one, however, try positioning the phone near an AC vent (assuming the ambient temperature is high enough to do so comfortably).

Mounting the phone where cool air can circulate around it might resolve the issue without another powered accessory on the dashboard. Removing a thick case, taking the phone out of direct sunlight or avoiding demanding tasks during charging can also help.

Gaming while charging deserves some consideration because charging generates extra heat. Definitely avoid wireless charging, as that runs hotter than standard charging with a cable. Some Galaxy phones offer an option to pause USB PD charging when gaming, a feature (on compatible hardware) that can power the device during gameplay without continually charging the battery. This tackles part of the problem before an external cooler enters the picture.

If your phone repeatedly throttles during extended workloads and simple solutions aren't working, a dedicated phone cooler starts to make sense. Otherwise, you're adding weight, fan noise, likely another cable and maybe something that interferes with your grip, all just to make the back of your phone colder.