Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light remasters are getting free next-gen updates this month

Deep Silver, the publisher behind the Metro series of survival shooters, is releasing updates for Metro 2033 Redux and Metro: Last Light Redux that add support for modern consoles, 4K graphics and other improvements. The games are remastered versions of the 2010 and 2013 originals, and will soon be joined by a fourth entry, Metro 2039.

The updates aren't proper remakes of either game, but they do take advantage of new graphical and gameplay features offered on modern consoles like the PS5, PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X/S. That includes support for 4K textures, the PS5 Pro's PSSR, TSR upscaling on the Xbox Series X and spatial audio on both Xbox Series consoles. The games will also support Adaptive Triggers on DualSense controllers, Impulse Triggers on Xbox controllers and both consoles' take on a power saver mode.

Deep Silver says that, provided players have the right monitor or TV, they can play either updated game in 4K at 60 fps or upscaled 4K at 120 fps. The PC versions of both Redux games will also receive support for DLSS upscaling and spatial audio, along with a host of community bug fixes.

The next-gen updates for Metro 2033 Redux and Metro: Last Light Redux will be available for free on October 22 for PC and October 29 for consoles. Metro 2039, the new entry in the series, will be released on February 4, 2027.