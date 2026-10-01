ChatGPT can now help you virtually try on clothes

OpenAI is adding to ChatGPT's suite of shopping features by letting the AI chatbot generate virtual try-on photos with images you upload. The concept is identical to a feature Google added to Search in 2025, which similarly lets users upload photos and see themselves in a variety of clothes.

You can access ChatGPT's Virtual Try On feature anywhere a product listing for clothing appears in a chat. To create your custom image, you just tap on the piece of clothing, tap "Try on" and then upload a selfie and full-body photo ChatGPT can use. You don't have to use products ChatGPT surfaces in a chat, either: any screenshot of clothing you upload could theoretically be used to generate a try-on image.

Ian Carlos Campbell for Engadget

OpenAI says the feature uses the new ChatGPT Images 2.5 model it released in September to create the photos. Alongside virtual try-ons, the company now also offers a way to save products you like to your Library in the app in case you want to revisit them later. The typical caution about what images you upload to ChatGPT still applies, though. By default, any images uploaded from a personal account can be used for training unless you opt out.

While OpenAI isn't an online marketplace on the scale of Amazon, the company has started taking a cut of certain transactions that are completed in ChatGPT through its Instant Checkout feature. The company also offers ads inside of chats that merchants can use to advertise products and services. Neither revenue source seems like it could account for the exorbitant amount of money the company spends training and running its AI, but the consistent rollout of new shopping features in the last year seems like a sign OpenAI thinks it could make a difference some day.