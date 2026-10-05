Are there any disadvantages to using IMAX theaters?

People go to IMAX movie theaters to enjoy big-screen pictures. IMAX releases feature an expanded aspect ratio compared to standard cinematic movies. Instead of the 2.39:1 widescreen ratio commonly used for blockbusters, IMAX movies can use 1.90:1 or 1.43:1 aspect ratios. The black space above and below a movie that you'll typically see is completely removed with an IMAX screening, with more of the movie filling your field of view.

Productions require specialist equipment to film it. IMAX films use either traditional 65mm IMAX film cameras, which are typically very loud, bulky and incredibly expensive. Movies which are "Filmed for IMAX" — like Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning — use digital IMAX cameras to capture expanded footage, although they aren't shooting on the same large-format film stock. Either way, the effect is much the same: large landscapes end up feeling much bigger, and the action taking place across the entire screen seems much more immersive.

That wouldn't necessarily be a disadvantage for the watcher. You're probably not rushing to complain that a movie is too immersive. The problem is that a bigger frame can show you more without actually showing you anything better.

This is especially true for movies that haven't been made specifically for IMAX. Recent releases like Toy Story 5 and Moana have both screened in IMAX theaters without being classed by IMAX as "Filmed for IMAX." You're getting an IMAX screening, but if the movie wasn't shot with IMAX cameras or created with its aspect ratio, it won't be the same. Sure, it'll be bigger and louder, but you won't necessarily get the expanded aspect ratio and extra picture area that you'd expect from a movie made with IMAX in mind.

That can take away one of the strongest reasons to pay the premium. If I'm spending more on an IMAX ticket, I'll want to watch a film that actually makes use of the format in its truest format, rather than one that's simply been remastered to fit the screen.