Oura Ring 5 vs. Apple Watch Series 12: Which smart health wearable is right for you?
There's a clear winner.
Once niche, health and fitness wearables have become pretty commonplace. It's not that everyone is suddenly into running and weightlifting. Rather, Fitbit helped popularize simple, affordable wristband trackers, and Apple integrated health sensors into the Apple Watch, snaring millions of iPhone owners and inspiring copycats. The benefits of health tracking are also tangible — it's not hard to find anecdotes in the wild from people who say a wearable helped them go from sedentary to fit, or even saved their life.
In recent years, the supremacy of bands and smartwatches has been challenged by smart rings. These provide many, if not all, of the same tracking benefits, but in an even more compact form factor. Some people may also prefer them for their more stylish or "professional" look, though that's extremely subjective.
Starting around the $400 price point, the Oura Ring 5 competes directly with Apple's latest flagship, the Apple Watch Series 12. There are arguments for both devices, although issues like platform support, workout intensity and your willingness to spring for subscriptions will probably dictate your path. This is a case where aesthetics should definitely not rule the day.
The pros and cons of the Oura Ring 5 and Apple Watch Series 12
The Oura and the Series 12 gather much of the same health data, including metrics like sleep, steps, estimated calorie burn and heart rate (including variability). They also provide tracking related to menstrual cycles, though Oura claims to go a step further in women's health, providing insights related to pregnancy and menopause. They further share Readiness scores, which synthesize various factors to gauge whether you should push for that new squat PR or take it easy.
From there, though, the devices actually diverge pretty sharply. Naturally, the biggest difference is that the Series 12 has a touchscreen, available in 42 and 46mm sizes (the latter costing $50 extra). It's about more than checking the time or health data — in tandem with 64GB of storage and Apple's S11 processor, the Series 12 can handle many tasks without needing to pull out your iPhone, from Apple Pay and notifications to navigating off-road trails. Cellular models (starting at $500) can handle some online functions without Wi-Fi, whereas an Oura has no choice but to talk to your phone. You'll have to pull out your phone to see any of your Oura's data or control its settings — the company is even discontinuing its web interface.
Speaking of which, it's time to talk about platforms. While both devices sync with Apple Health, only the Oura supports Android's equivalent, Health Connect, for one very obvious reason: The Series 12 requires at least an iPhone 11 running iOS 27 or later. If you own an Android phone from the likes of Google, Samsung, Motorola or others, your time is going to be better spent pitting the Oura against Google's Pixel Watch 5 or Garmin's many alternatives.
It's also worth noting that the Series 12 is miles ahead when it comes to workouts. The Oura mostly detects activities automatically and stores your data in its app, and it may not always register them accurately or at all. Manually launching one is more reliable, but either way you'll have to grab your phone to see any real-time data. Conversely, while you have to launch many Series 12 workouts yourself, that gets you real-time stats on both your phone and your wrist. Often, it's tracking data that the Oura simply can't, such as running cadence or your precise GPS location. The Oura can only link GPS data from your phone. Incidentally, any smart ring is a bad choice for weightlifters, since you're liable to grind down its shine with the knurling on barbells and dumbbells.
One area where the Oura triumphs is battery life. Realistically, any non-Ultra Apple Watch should be charged every day, possibly even twice per day if you want to do sleep tracking. The Oura can potentially last six to nine days straight. That's far more convenient, and it reduces the gaps in your data as well.
The elephant in the room and final thoughts
While we could talk about the color and material options for the two products, those are mostly cosmetic. Far more significant is the products' reliance on subscriptions, or the lack thereof. Strictly speaking, you don't need an Oura Membership to use the Ring 5. Without one, however, you lose access not just to a lot of coaching insights, but to basic things like 24/7 heart rate tracking, blood oxygen levels and integration with third-party apps like Strava. Apple supplies similar content at no extra cost, since its real goal is to hook you into its broader ecosystem. Taking full advantage of the Oura Ring 5 is going to cost you an additional $6 per month or $70 per year.
The bottom line is that iPhone fans will likely find the Series 12 to be the better deal, as it gets them a multipurpose wearable that can subscribe to various services, but at least isn't dependent on them. It's inherently superior if you take fitness seriously or want to do anything without your phone in your pocket.
The Oura wins by default for Android users. Otherwise, it arguably is a niche product, intended for people who just want an overall picture of their health and prefer to have their wearables fade into the background the rest of the time. An Apple Watch is meant to be a constant companion and draw your attention, which might not suit your lifestyle.