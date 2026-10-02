Soon-to-be merged Paramount and Warner Bros. will be known as Skydance going forward

The upcoming $110 billion mega-merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. will officially go by the name of Skydance, as revealed by Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison in a post on X.

The deal, which is expected to close this month after Paramount successfully cleared its biggest remaining regulatory hurdle in September, will finally unite the two long-running film studios, while bringing the HBO Max and Paramount+ streaming services under the same roof. The Harry Potter franchise, DC properties and Game of Thrones will all soon belong to the newly formed Skydance, which takes its name from the company Ellison founded in 2006.

What once was the peak, is now just the beginning. Paramount and Warner Bros. shaped over a century of culture. By combining them, we aren't rewriting history — we're equipping these iconic studios with a more powerful engine. Together, we are Skydance: a creative-first home for... pic.twitter.com/uInLRY3IrE — David Ellison (@ellisonskydance) October 2, 2026

In his first post on a newly created X account, Ellison said that Skydance aims to bring Warner Bros. and Paramount together while preserving "what has made each of these studios iconic." "Both have distinct identities, extraordinary legacies and brands that have resonated with audiences for generations," wrote the Paramount Skydance chief. "We never wanted a new corporate identity to diminish, alter or overshadow either one. Instead, we wanted a name that would give the combined company an identity of its own while allowing Paramount and Warner Bros. — and all our extraordinary brands — to remain in the spotlight."

Despite settling an antitrust lawsuit last month, which cleared the way for the imminent Warner Bros. acquisition, there are still concerns about the editorial independence of CNN and CBS News going forward, with both news organizations now being part of Skydance. According to a CNN report, Paramount has signed off on a news editorial independence board that'll oversee both networks, while the studio has reportedly also committed to 30 theatrical movie releases a year.