YouTube takes aim at clipper accounts, will prioritize original Shorts

YouTube is trying to reduce the reach of clipper accounts — users who upload clips from other accounts without adding anything — within Shorts. This is pretty good news for people who like to watch fresh content without having to wade through a sea of rehashes.

The platform says it's updating recommendation algorithms to "further prioritize original content and reduce the reach of content re-uploaded from other creators." YouTube hasn't said how exactly this will work, as tech platforms are notoriously stingy when it comes to describing the inner workings of proprietary algorithms.

It did, however, say that channels that primarily aggregate pre-existing content without significant changes will "likely see less distribution within the Shorts feed." This doesn't mean that re-uploads will be limited across the board, but YouTube wants people to add "real value" through "original commentary, unique edits or storytelling." To that end, the platform has suggested that clipper accounts should instead focus on bringing their own voice to uploads.

There's one lingering question. Many proper YouTube creators clip out their own, full-length stuff to add to Shorts. We don't know if these algorithmic changes will also de-prioritize those videos. That would be a shame, as it's a good way for creators who specialize in longer videos to get some of Shorts views. Engadget has reached out to YouTube to ask about this and will update this post when we hear back.

This is just the latest YouTube update in the past couple of weeks. The platform recently announced the ability to make custom video feeds and now lets people drop gifs into comment sections. There's also a new auto-dubbing tool on the horizon that will translate content in real time.