Every Starlink Dish Available: How To Know Which Setup May Be Right For You

If you want to take your internet connection with you, the Starlink Mini is the most obvious choice. Starlink describes it as a compact, portable kit designed to provide high-speed, low-latency internet on the go or at home.

The name is pretty fitting. The Mini measures 11.75 by 10.2 inches and weighs about 2.4 pounds, making it significantly smaller and lighter than Starlink's Standard dish. That portability has been a major part of Starlink's appeal for travelers, and Starlink users can take their terminal on the road with the Mini. Its built-in Wi-Fi router also means you don't have to carry a separate router with you.

The Mini uses considerably less power than some of Starlink's larger dishes, with average consumption of 20 to 40 watts. It can even be powered using a compatible USB-C power source with Starlink's optional USB-C to barrel jack cable, which could make it especially useful for camping, road trips and other off-grid setups. SpaceX first sold the Starlink Mini for $599, but it has since dropped to $199 when purchased directly from Starlink.

It isn't just for travelers. The Starlink Mini is now widely available and doesn't need a residential subscription, making it an option for people who want to use it at home as well as on the road. Starlink says it offers download speeds of up to 300 Mbps. Portability is still the primary reason to choose it. If you're mainly looking for a permanent home internet setup, the Standard dish may be the more practical option.