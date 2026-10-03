Capcom plans to use AI to speed up the game development process

Video game companies are increasingly leaning on AI to help develop new titles and Capcom will be the latest to embrace this approach. During a company conference, Capcom detailed the next steps for the RE Engine, its proprietary video game engine, that includes using AI to improve efficiency during the game development process. As first reported by GameBiz and IGN, Capcom's game engine would undergo a major improvement project called REX, to eventually become a "game engine of the AI generation."

Capcom's programmer Satoshi Ishida explained during the conference that the AI usage would mostly help with streamlining development workflows. Ishida explained that games and their assets have become much larger these days, leading to longer development times. From Capcom's latest remarks, it doesn't seem like the company will be using AI-generated assets in its video games, but instead employing AI to speed up the game development process.

Previously, Capcom said during a Q&A portion of a shareholders' meeting that it would explore ways to use AI to assist with things like graphics, sound and programming but clearly stated that it would not use AI-generated content in its games. This approach would line up with Capcom's desire to breathe new life into some of its older franchises, especially since the company saw success with the release of Onimusha: Way of the Sword. Other major game companies have also welcomed the use of AI for game development, like Epic Games who detailed that it would incorporate Claude and Gemini into Unreal Engine earlier this year.