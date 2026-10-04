A fourth RuneScape game is under development using Unreal Engine

The fourth major installment in the RuneScape world is coming and it's being developed using Unreal Engine. Jagex announced the next game during RuneFest, its annual convention for all things RuneScape, with a working title of RS4 and an accompanying trailer.

While the minute-long video doesn't reveal much about the latest MMO, it looks like players will be able to ride and fight dragons. RS4 will add to Jagex's roster of RuneScape games, including RuneScape, Old School RuneScape and RuneScape: Dragonwilds. Notably, Jagex said that the upcoming title isn't meant to replace any of the older titles, explaining that it's "designing RS4 to sit alongside them as an additional way to experience RuneScape and the world of Gielinor."

While the new MMO will still be set in the same world, Jagex explained that RS4 takes place in the Sixth Age, years after the events of RuneScape: Dragonwilds. Players will start in the Ashenfall area that was first revealed in the RuneScape: Dragonwilds game, which served as Jagex's expansion into the open-world survival genre. Interestingly, RS4 was originally conceived as an expansion to RuneScape: Dragonwilds called Shadows of Ashenfall, but the development process ended up with a game that was more similar to Jagex's past MMO games, leading to the pivot to creating a standalone game, according to Polygon.

There's no indication of when the fourth RuneScape entry will be released, but Jagex said that it's a "hugely ambitious project and the game is still a few years away." However, fans will have something to tide them over since Jagex also announced a RuneScape animated series that's being developed by Lyrical Animation in partnership with YouTuber MoistCr1TiKaL. The TV show's development is still in the early stages but Jagex plans to share more details about it next year.