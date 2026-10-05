Google's Fitbit Edge leaks out with a screen and Pixel 11 colors

We knew that Google was likely coming out with a mid-range Fitbit model that slots between the Fitbit Air and the Pixel Watch 5, thanks to ads that surfaced earlier this year. Now we're seeing the first leak of the upcoming fitness tracker called the Fitbit Edge thanks to Android Headlines. It could be a replacement for the Fitbit Charge last seen in 2023, as it's equipped with a similar small screen and expected to have features like a GPS and notifications.

The leaks suggest that the Fitbit Edge will offer a seven-day battery life, GPS, altimeter and limited app support for apps like Google Maps and YouTube music. That will make it a more powerful Fitbit Air or a Pixel Watch 5 "lite," but one that runs on iOS as well as Android, unlike the Android-only Watch 5. It could come in multiple colors seen on Pixel 11 smartphones, like Rose Peach and Olive.

Android Headlines

The new device is likely to arrive in time for the holiday 2026 season. The price is anyone's guess but it could be a touch more than the older Fitbit Charge, which cost between $129 and $179. That would put it around $150 to $200, slotting it neatly between the $100 Fitbit Air and $400 Pixel Watch 5.