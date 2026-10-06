How to supercharge your Windows 11 PC with this built-in automation tool

An example of putting the task manager to good use is keeping supported apps up to date with WinGet. Microsoft's package manager can check for newer versions of installed software, and winget upgrade --all will attempt to upgrade eligible installed packages it recognizes.

You can make it a weekly task with this:

winget upgrade --all --silent --accept-package-agreements --accept-source-agreements --disable-interactivity

Execute the command manually prior to scheduling it. Not all apps are managed by WinGet, and pinned packages are skipped by default. Some installers may still require elevation.

Another option addresses the well-known startup frenzy. Trimming unnecessary startup apps can make the logon process faster, but Task Scheduler gives you a middle ground: disable an app's normal startup entry, then launch it with a delayed logon trigger instead. A cloud storage client or other commonly used app can appear a few minutes later, rather than competing with everything else to get your desktop ready to go.

Task Scheduler also works well with PowerShell if you have scripts you've already tested, like copying files to another location or doing your own PC housekeeping. Conditions can ensure the job waits for idle time or AC power instead of barging in halfway through something important.

Power Automate for desktop is better suited to automations that require clicking through apps or interacting with interfaces. However, broader cloud and unattended automation can require paid licenses.

Also, there's little reason to automate maintenance Windows already performs itself. Storage Sense can automatically delete temporary files and items in the Recycle Bin, while Windows automatically optimizes both HDDs and SSDs.