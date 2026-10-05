Wing and Walmart are bringing drone deliveries to Denver and Seattle in 2027

Walmart and Alphabet-owned Wing have revealed two more metro areas for their drone delivery service. The companies plan to start operations in the Denver and Seattle metro areas in 2027 as part of a plan to offer air delivery from more than 270 Walmart stores across the US.

Currently, Wing and Walmart's drone deliveries are available in five metropolitan areas: Atlanta; Charlotte, North Carolina; Dallas–Fort Worth; Houston; and Orlando, Florida. As things stand, they aim to expand to fourteen other destinations, including Miami, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

The drones can travel at up to 60 mph and carry a payload that weighs as much as five pounds. If a Walmart order is eligible for drone delivery, customers will see that as an option on the app or website. Consumers can order items through Wing's app too.

The companies announced the expansion just days after Doordash revealed more details about its own drone service. DoorDash Air will debut in northern California with partners including Chipotle and Popeyes.