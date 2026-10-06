Don't throw away your old digital camera — do this instead

Start with the specific model number and the manufacturer's webcam compatibility list. Canon's EOS 6D and EOS Rebel T6 are still supported, as are Nikon's D5300 and D750 with its Webcam Utility and Sony's A5100, A7 II and RX100 IV with Imaging Edge Webcam.

If your camera is listed, then setup can be rather simple. Install the manufacturer's webcam software if required, connect the camera using a USB data cable, put it into the appropriate video or remote mode and select it as the camera in Zoom, Google Meet or Microsoft Teams. You might already have everything you need.

However, a larger camera does not necessarily result in a clearer webcam picture. Some older supported Nikon DSLRs use only the VGA portion of Nikon's XGA live-view display, so a newer dedicated webcam might be able to capture more detail. Depending on the camera model, the camera can compensate for some of this ground with a larger sensor, better low-light performance and control over the lens.

Audio and power should be checked as well. Nikon and Sony say their webcam utilities don't send the camera's microphone audio to the computer, which means using your laptop mic or a separate microphone. If you're using live view for a long meeting, it will also drain the battery, so if the camera allows, external power might be worth setting up.