Hyundai's all-electric hot hatch goes on sale in the UK, starting at around $25,000

Hyundai's Ioniq 3 and its extremely attractive price tag has landed in the UK. First introduced in April, the all-electric compact hatchback is now available to order, starting at £18,495, or around $25,000. That final price is thanks to a £3,750 Electric Car Grant in the UK that each Ioniq 3 model qualifies for.

Ashley Andrew, president of Hyundai Motor UK, said in a press release that the Ioniq 3 had more customers registering interest before launch than any other Hyundai introduced in the country. For that starting price, you get the Advance trim that's equipped with a 42 kWh battery and provides a 213-mile range. Alternatively, you can pay all the way up to £31,945, or around $42,000, for the top-end N-Line Evo version that comes with a 61 kWh battery and up to 308 miles of range. The Ioniq 3 was built on a 400V architecture, and it can charge from 10 to 80 percent in about 29 minutes (it might vary slightly depending on which size battery you choose).

Hyundai said the Ioniq 3 is its first vehicle in Europe to use its new Pleos Connect Infotainment system that's based on the Android Automotive OS and offers a more intuitive design. Depending on the trim, you can get either a 12.9-inch or 14.6-inch infotainment display, along with optional features like heated seats and steering wheel or Hyundai's smart driving features like Highway Driving Assist 2 and Blind View Monitor.

Hyundai describes the Ioniq 3 as an EV hatchback built for everyday European needs, so it's not surprising that it won't be coming to the US. On top of that, Hyundai's latest EV is being built in Turkey meaning that it would be subject to US tariffs that would take away from the main selling point of affordability. Instead, US customers have similar options with Hyundai's slightly larger Ioniq 5 or more recently, the Kia EV3 that starts at around $31,000.