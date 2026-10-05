Arc Raiders and The Finals are both getting TV and film adaptations

The era of video game adaptations continues. Chernin Entertainment just inked a deal to adapt both Arc Raiders and The Finals as TV and film projects, according to a report by Variety. Embark Studios, who published both games, will also be involved in some capacity.

We don't have any actual details here, other than some corporate press releases that boast about "the next big step in growing" both franchises and how this will offer "integrated transmedia experiences." The president of Chernin did say that these are "ambitious global IPs with the potential to become major franchises across film and television." It sounds like the company is proposing a couple of shared cinematic universes, but that's conjecture on my part.

These titles aren't exactly known for their narrative experiences. Arc Raiders is a fun third-person extraction shooter and The Finals is a free-to-play FPS set inside of a game show. This means that the filmmakers can pretty much do whatever they want, so long as the world-building remains intact.

Chernin does have a nice pedigree for this type of thing, especially in recent years. It helped produce Backrooms for theaters and The Madness for Netflix. Past releases include The Last House, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and the Fear Street trilogy, among many others.

This is just the latest adaptation of a video game. Helldivers is getting a movie next year, followed by Elden Ring and Call of Duty in 2028. We also aren't too far from that long-anticipated The Legend of Zelda film.