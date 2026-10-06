Spotify expands its Music Quiz trivia feature

Spotify got on the BTS bandwagon earlier this year, celebrating the band's return to the studio with a trivia game about the K-pop idol group. Now, that Music Quiz feature has been expanded to test fans' knowledge of more than 2,000 artists with questions about "music trivia, album cover art reveals, and audio track previews spanning an artist's music, career, and defining moments." Listeners can take the quizzes from the Music Quiz card displayed on the Now Playing view for any song by a participating performer, then share their results with friends,

Music Quiz is beginning to roll out today for Premium subscribers in the US, the UK, Canada, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, Nigeria, South Africa and Indonesia. The content will be in English at launch, but additional languages and artists will be added over time.

The streaming service has built a reputation for offering fun widgets and insights into listening habits, from the splashy year-end Wrapped reports to the liner notes-esque SongDNA to the unfortunately necessary labels for music that's not generative AI.