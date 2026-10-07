Ultrahuman now offers on-demand heart rhythm scans

Ultrahuman is teaming up with FibriCheck to launch Heart Scan, enabling Ring Air and Ring Pro users to check their heart rhythm on demand. It's an extension of the company's existing Atrial Fibrillation add-on, which keeps an eye on someone's heart rhythm while they sleep. Partnering with FibriCheck, an app which uses a smartphone's camera to run an optical test, Ultrahuman says users can now get a spot check whenever "something feels off."

If someone is concerned about the state of their heart, they can open the Ultrahuman app and run a dedicated scan. They will need to sit still for 60 seconds while the test runs, with the data then analyzed by FibriCheck's algorithm. The results are then collated in a PDF which you can share with a healthcare professional, enabling them to see the recording of what actually went on rather than a summary.

Sadly, the feature is only available in "supported markets" across the UK, Europe, Middle East and Asia-Pacific. On the upside, Heart Scan is being folded into the existing Afib Power Plug, so if you're already paying, you won't have to pay anything more.

The news comes shortly after a painful reminder of why it's good to keep an eye on your heart health. A friend of mine recently experienced atrial fibrillation while driving, losing consciousness and crashing his car on the way to work with two of his colleagues. He'd never had any issues with his heart until that point, and had never even considered himself to be at any sort of risk. Thankfully, all are safe and well, and he's just had a pacemaker fitted — something few 40 year olds would normally be thinking about.