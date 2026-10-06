JBL's PartyBox Ultimate 2 delivers 1,500 watts of sound and a built-in light show

JBL has just released its most powerful (and expensive) PartyBox speaker, the $1,800 PartyBox Ultimate 2 offering 1,500 watts of sound, trumping its previous 800-watt PartyBox 720 model. It has a very large form factor and offers features like a party-oriented light show, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 6.0 support, karaoke vocal removal and an IPX4 splash-proof design.

The PartyBox Ultimate 2 stands 41.4 inches tall (1.05 meters) and weighs an impressive 120 pounds (54.4 kg). Luckily, it has wheels and a handle to make moving it easier. The speaker setup includes dual pro-grade PEN tweeters similar to JBL's professional systems, along with dual five-inch mid-range drivers for clear vocals and dual 10-inch woofers for party-centric low-end sound. The AI Sound Boost feature promises "detail and clarity with low distortion at every volume."

It'll help animate events visually as well with new lightshow features using "ripple-wave effects" that move across the full front panel. The lighting setup also includes multi-layer effects for depth and motion, along with floor projection to push the visuals out into the room.

Everything is controlled via a top panel with touch control (a first for PartyBox speakers) including the audio controls and EasySing AI Vocal Removal for party games. For TV karaoke setups, it includes an optical input, along with an XLR line-in port for DJ equipment. You also get a lossless USB-C audio playback, high-quality Wi-Fi 6 audio connection, Bluetooth LE audio and Auracast. AirPlay, Chromecast and Spotify Connect are also supported.

JBL's PartyBox Ultimate 2 is now on pre-order for $1,800, with shipping expected on October 25, 2026. That includes free shipping, but keep in mind that JBL will charge you for return shipping, and this thing weighs as much as a small refrigerator.