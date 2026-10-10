How to take care of your foldable phone's hinge

Maintaining a foldable hinge comes down to some fairly mundane practices. Keep grit away from it, make sure nothing is sitting between the displays before closing the phone and don't force the mechanism in a direction it clearly doesn't want to go.

Samsung advises that you clear away any foreign objects before closing its foldables, and to not apply too much pressure to the inner display. That's especially worth keeping in mind with phones like the Galaxy Z Fold8 and Z Flip8, which have IP48 ratings. The "4" indicates protection against solid foreign objects 1mm or larger, but it does not make the phones dustproof. A beach trip isn't a good time to discover how much grit your hinge can take.

Motorola is even more upfront about it, stating that dust can shorten hinge life and may cause damage to the internal display. It also suggests checking for debris before closing the phone and advises against using pressurized air dusters on the display.

But that doesn't mean you have to start counting every time you open the phone. Book-style foldables like the Pixel 10 Pro Fold can handle plenty of everyday tasks while folded. Flip phones naturally encourage more opening and closing, but newer models reduce that need. For instance, the Razr+ 2026 can run full apps on its 4-inch external display without being opened.