Apple TV’s F1 coverage will now support Dolby Atmos

Apple TV's Formula 1 coverage will support Dolby Atmos, starting with the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas taking place from October 22 through October 25. Last year, Apple scored the exclusive deal for the US broadcast rights to Formula 1 racing, and its coverage started with the first grand prix weekend earlier this year. The company created a dedicated channel for it in the Apple TV app, where you can watch not just the races themselves, but also practice sessions, sprint races and both pre- and post-race coverage. You'll also have access to onboard cameras, team radios and live telemetry with your Apple TV subscription.

Dolby Atmos delivers spatial sound, making it as if audio is coming from different parts of the room. John Couling, the Senior VP for Entertainment at Dolby Laboratories, told Business of Speed that Apple can use F1's existing trackside microphones and sensors for its Atmos coverage instead of introducing new hardware.

Apple TV's library isn't as expansive as other streaming services yet, and it's also not a massive sports broadcaster, so it doesn't come as a surprise that this is the first time it's introducing Atmos support for a sports offering. Of course, you can only enjoy Dolby Atmos if you have a TV or audio system that supports the technology.