We now have images of the smart home products that Apple and LG are reportedly cooking up

A recent report indicated that Apple and LG have teamed up to develop several smart home gadgets, with an official reveal expected next week. Now, a reputable leaker has posted several renders of these gadgets, along with some specifications.

These leaked images feature the smart lock, thermostat and temperature sensor. The LG Smart Deadbolt Lock looks to have a keypad that rotates to open. It reportedly supports automatic unlocking and tap to unlock, with integrated emergency power and master codes. The leaker says it ships with two mechanical keys.

Here's your first look at home accessories Apple has co-developed with LG. 🧵 1. LG Smart Deadbolt Lock • The keypad rotates to open. You can use the included swivel pin to limit the rotation on one side so it doesn't touch a wall.

• Settings for Touchpad Light Ring, Door... pic.twitter.com/Gy8CFXvc1F — pdfu (@itspdfu) October 7, 2026

The LG Smart Thermostat includes settings for humidity, brightness and language. As for the design, it looks pretty much like every other smart thermostat out there. It's circular and, you know, thermostat-shaped.

The LG Temperature Sensor can also sense humidity and features a magnetic back for attaching to metal surfaces. It ships with a replaceable battery.

3. LG Temperature Sensor • Temperature and humidity sensing.

• The sensor has a magnetic back to attach to metal surfaces. Comes with a metal plate with adhesive for attaching to other surfaces.

• Replaceable battery and replacement alerts. pic.twitter.com/MCsBbtiBie — pdfu (@itspdfu) October 7, 2026

These aren't the only three smart home devices that the two companies are likely cooking up. Reporting suggests that Apple and LG are also working on a video doorbell, an indoor camera, an outdoor camera and a floodlight camera. All of these gadgets will reportedly launch under the LG branding, and not as Apple products.